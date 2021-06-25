Farmers welcome move to drop cases against expressway protesters

Coimbatore :

The farmers fired crackers and distributed sweets to express their happiness. More than 300 cases were booked against farmers, who held marathon protests against the projects in Salem, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Salem alone, more than 50 cases were booked against the farmers for opposing the expressway. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had promised to scrap the entire project if DMK came to power, had now made an announcement in the Assembly to withdraw the cases against farmers.





Farmers were protesting over the last several years claiming that the 10,000 crores proposed Green Corridor Project would affect more than 15,000 acres of fertile farmlands and forests. Instead of laying the expressway project, the farmers were demanding the government to expand the existing four ways into six ways for speedy movement of vehicles. Farmers were also hopeful that the entire project would be scrapped as assured by the DMK during the Assembly polls.