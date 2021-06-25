Cases against protesters to be withdrawn: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday proposed to withdraw all cases foisted by the previous AIADMK regime against non-violent protesters who fought against the three farm laws, CAA and projects like methane, Salem – Chennai eight lane work and neutrino.
Stalin said that cases filed against the media would also be withdrawn. He also offered to review and withdraw cases booked against TVK members when MLA Velmurugan from Panruti drew the House’s attention to the issue. Congress whip Vijayadharani also urged the CM to withdraw cases booked against women, including members of the Congress for demanding the closure of Tasmac shops in the previous regime.
