‘Chocolate injections’ cause COVID panic

Vellore officials are investigating a curious case, in which, rumours spread that syringes used to treat COVID patients were being filled with chocolate and sold to children in a few localities.
Vellore: Vellore Corporation sanitation officer Sivakumar told DT Next that Collector B Kumaravel Pandian ordered officials to look into the matter. Headed by health officer Dr Chitrasena, a team visited Sathuvachary and Kagithapattarai localities and though nothing was found in Sathuvachary, a lone shop in Kagithapattari was found selling the syringes. Sivakumar said, “Enquiries revealed that the shop keeper had purchased the chocolate syringes four months ago from wholesalers in the Long bazaar area and that he was selling it only now.” Officials seized a packet of 10 syringes. The syringes are made of cheap plastic and are not a bona fide product. “They were retailed for Rs 5 while the cost price was only Rs 1,” Sivakumar said. Officials visited wholesalers in the Long Bazaar area where they found out that the product was from Mumbai and Chennai. The wholesalers stopped ordering the product when it created issues in Tiruvannamalai. “We have no stock of this now,” a wholesaler added.
