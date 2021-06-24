Post Covid Clinics will be set up in TN: Stalin

Chennai :

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said that the budget to be presented in the House will contain the government's programmes, its journey towards that, the hindrances and the challenges and steps to overcome those hindrances.





Stalin said the Governor's address is like a movie trailer containing the policies of the government for a year. It cannot contain the government's five year plans and programmes.





Listing the various measures taken by the DMK government, Stalin said the first task of the government is to set right its treasury which is now in a bad shape.





Citing the adage 'those with patience will rule the land' Stalin said the DMK had waited for 10 years and has come back to power now.





"We will fulfil all our poll promises and there need not be even a small doubt," he said.





On the Covid-19 pandemic Stalin said it is a people's problem and not a political or a party problem and the government has set up a committee with lawmakers from all parties for it.





Stalin said in order to attend to post Covid-19 complications, Post Covid Clinics with specialist doctors will be set up in the state.





He announced the coming up of two big industries -- one in Cheyyar and one in Tindivanam -- providing employment to a large number of people and the withdrawal of cases filed against anti-Kudankulam/Neutrino/Methane/8 lane Expressway protestors.





The Chief Minister said an allocation of Rs 100 crore will be made for repairing old temples and temple cars.