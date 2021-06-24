NGT seeks pollution report of Thamirabarani river

Chennai :

The NGT-Southern Zone bench observed that in the past six years even after repeated directives from the bench, the condition of the Thamirabarani river remains the same.





The tribunal bench referred to media reports that the Thamirabarani river was dying due to extensive pollution.





The bench in its ruling said that providing clean drinking water has become part of the right to life and that the government is expected to ensure that the same is met under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.





The bench referred to the action taken reports of the authorities and the measures taken by them but observed that a concrete permanent solution to the woes of the river is required and not temporary solutions.





The NGT bench also observed that the works are not being done at the expected speed.





It said that the reports did not mention whether the executed works have resulted in any improvement in the quality of water flowing in the Thamirabarani river.





The NGT bench comprising of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr. K Satyagopal directed the Registrar to communicate the order to the Chief secretary, Principal Secretaries of Environment, Municipal Administration and Water Supply to look into the issue and to monitor and expedite the issue with immediate effect.





The bureaucrats were asked to convene a meeting with the municipalities and file their review reports as further directions can be issued by the Tribunal based on their recommendations. The next hearing will be held on July 30.