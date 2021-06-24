Tamil Nadu Assembly updates: Cases against those who protested against Neutrino, SLM-CHN express project and Methane to be dropped

MK Stalin accuses former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami of being negligent in handling the Covid situation, which led to the spread of the virus.
11:15
- 2 factories to be set up in Tindivanam and Seiyaru districts to boost industrial growth: Chief Minister MK Stalin
11:09
Cases against those who protested against Neutrino, SLM-CHN express project and Methane to be dropped: MK Stalin
11:04
Tamil Nadu govt has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for temple renovation in the state. Rs 100 crore will be spent this year to renovate temples in the state: Chief Minister M K Stalin says during the Assembly.
11:00
