Tamil Nadu Assembly updates: Cases against those who protested against Neutrino, SLM-CHN express project and Methane to be dropped

11:15

- 2 factories to be set up in Tindivanam and Seiyaru districts to boost industrial growth: Chief Minister MK Stalin





11:09

Cases against those who protested against Neutrino, SLM-CHN express project and Methane to be dropped: MK Stalin





11:04

Tamil Nadu govt has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for temple renovation in the state. Rs 100 crore will be spent this year to renovate temples in the state: Chief Minister M K Stalin says during the Assembly.





11:00

MK Stalin accuses former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami of being negligent in handling the Covid situation, which led to the spread of the virus in the state.