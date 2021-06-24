Leaders condemn police over Murugesan’s death

Chennai :

Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for bereaving family members of Murugesan and a government job for Murugesan’s family. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss in a statement said he was shocked and disturbed to see the video of the trader being beaten up by the police and demanded immediate action against police personnel responsible for his death.





SDPI in a statement condemned the state police. “Last year the police killed two people Jayaraj and Bennix in Thoothukudi and this year, two such incidents have been reported from Salem and Tenkasi,” SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak said. DGP must protect the public from inhuman brutal attacks. It also noted that the traders have been subjected to harassment by the police.