Enrolment under RTE Act in schools to begin from July 5

Chennai :

The RTE is being implemented in the state providing 25 per cent reservation for students belonging to the disadvantaged group and weaker sections in all private non-minority self-financing schools at entry level such as LKG and Class 1. Accordingly, the School Education Department principal secretary Karkala Usha, in her circular, said every private school should prepare the details of the entry-level class and intake capacity on June 24. The order further said that the 25 per cent of intake as per the RTE Act should be entered in a separate register and submit to the district education officials.





“This 25 per cent of intake seats shall be displayed at the school notice board and uploaded in the website of School Education Department,” it said adding “the schools should notify calling for application forms under RTE on July 3.” Stating that applying online for RTE admission will start from July 5 to August 3, the schools were instructed to display the eligible applicants and the names of ineligible students on the notice board.





“If the eligible applications are more than 25 per cent of intake capacity, random selection method shall be adopted,” the circular said. The schools were also asked to submit written statements to the concerned district level authority after completion of the admission process on or before August 14.