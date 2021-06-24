Teacher held for obscene calls to Class 9 student

Madurai :

The accused has been identified as A Habeeb Mohammed of Periya Pallivasal Street, Mudukulathur, who was working as Science teacher in the school. He allegedly indulged in obscene conversation with a Class 9 student over cell phone and tortured her.





Acting on a complaint, a team, led by S Loyola Ignatius, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime against Women and Children Wing, District Child Protection Officer and Mudukulathur police conducted an inquiry into the issue.





Investigations revealed that Habeeb on June 18 forwarded a message through WhatsApp to the girl student and the next day he made some lewd talk with her over cell phone. When the victim’s mother complained about the teacher to the Mudukulathur police, a case was registered against him under Sections 11 read with 12 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.





Chief Educational Officer Sathya Moorthy said the teacher, who had served the school for nine years, has been suspended.





Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police E Karthik said stern action would be taken against offenders of such crimes and said victims and those requiring help in such cases can call the following cell phone numbers: Ramnad SP -94981 29498, ADSP, CWC-94432 82223, Mudukulathur DSP-94982 07461, Mudukulathur Inspector -94431 33948, Kamuthi AWPS Inspector -83000 00592.