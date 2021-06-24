Toilets converted into Amma Clinics, says Health Minister

Chennai :

Intervening during the debate on the Governor’s address, Subramanian said that some toilets were converted into Amma Clinics. Reacting to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s request that the doctors of Amma Clinics should be engaged there, the Health Minister sought to know as to how many doctors and nurses were appointed for Amma Clinics by the previous government. As many as 16,000 doctors/nurses were appointed in a little over a month since the DMK came to power, he said