Farmer dies of injuries after beating, SSI arrested

A day after the incident, A Murugesan, 40, the farmer from Edayapatti died of his injuries at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Police said 47-year-old Murugesan and his two friends were found to be in an inebriated condition when they were stopped at a check post at Pappanaickenpatti checkpost while returning from a nearby village on Tuesday evening. He entered into an argument with the SSI, after which the policeman started beating him, even as his friends pleaded that he be spared. He sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious on the road, police said. The video grab of the attack has gone viral. Other cops present didn’t stop the SSI.





Despite treatment, Murugesan succumbed to injuries on Wednesday and his family held protests at Yethapur police station demanding action against the cop. Meanwhile, DIG Maheshwari visited the scene of crime and held inquiries. The victim is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. SP Sree Abhinav issued orders to arrest the cop on murder charges. As tension prevailed, police were posted in the locality as a precautionary measure. The incident comes a year after a father and son duo was tortured to death by police in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.





CM assures action





Chief Minister MK Stalin assured strict action against the person/persons responsible for Murugesan’s death in Salem on Wednesday. Responding to the issue in the Assembly, Stalin said, “As soon as I heard of the incident, I enquired about it. Strict action would be initiated against whoever is responsible for the death.”