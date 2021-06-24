Confident of getting TN exempted from NEET: Stalin

Chennai :

Intervening during the debate on the Governor’s address in the State Assembly, Stalin said that he had highlighted the issue four or five times during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital as the matter is of primary importance for the students of Tamil Nadu. “We are confident of securing exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET,” he added.





The State has formed a nine-member committee under Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in TN and has sought stakeholders to respond to them with their comments. The committee is expected to submit its report to the Chief Minister in a few weeks before the state government takes a formal course of action over the issue.





Earlier, when Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to know if NEET would be conducted for TN students this year, the Chief Minister said, “I asked the same question last year. What reply did you give? It will apply this year. We are making attempts to scrap NEET. Support us. We will win.”





State Health Minister Ma Subramanian took exception to the LoP’s charge that the entrance test was notified during the DMK tenure in 2010 and wondered if the AIADMK recorded in the State Assembly during its tenure on why and when the President or the Union Home Ministry rejected and returned the Assembly resolution seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. He pointed out that it was former Chief Minister Karunanidhi who had obtained a stay on NEET notification during the previous DMK regime.