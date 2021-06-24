17 districts record less than 100 new cases

Chennai :

Coimbatore continued to report the highest number of new cases (796) and also deaths (25). In terms of new cases, it was followed by Erode with 686 cases, Salem that added 472 and Tirupur that recorded 419 cases – all from the western region of Tamil Nadu. With 396 new cases, Chennai was fifth in the list. In all, 17 of the 37 districts reported less than 100 cases.





As on Wednesday, the total number of pandemic cases reported in the State stands at 24,43,415.





Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu notified 166 more deaths on Wednesday, including 35 who did not have any comorbidities. After Coimbatore, the second highest number of deaths was in Chennai (20), while Vellore notified 15, and Tirupur, Salem, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore had 8 each. Adding these, the toll due to the pandemic has gone up to 31,746.





According to the Health Department bulletin, 10,432 persons were declared recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,58,785. In the last 24 hours, 1,66,628 samples were tested for the infection, the bulletin added.