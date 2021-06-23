TC not mandatory for admissions to govt schools

Chennai :

Since last year, new admissions in government and government-aided schools across the State have increased drastically with parents incurring financial losses due to the pandemic and resorting to sending their children to State-run institutions.





According to admission rules in government schools, students need to produce TC, especially at the high school level while changing from one institution to another. When admissions to the government schools began last week, there were several complaints from parents on not receiving TCs from self-financing institutions.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that earlier TC was required to get admission to government elementary and middle school level. “However, following complaints, now TC is not mandatory for students in high school level who want to join in State-run institutions,” he said.





Pointing out that only Aadhaar number is required for the students to be produced for admissions, the official said from the Aadhaar number, details of the pupil could be taken from the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting schools, teachers and students. “Even student’s EMIS number is enough to get admissions,” the official said.





An extra option was also provided in the EMIS so that all details of the students could be downloaded and printed through student’s Aadhaar or EMIS number. The district education authorities are also taking measures to take action against private schools which denied issuance of TCs for students.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran, who was also in charge of the new admission process at a government school at Perambur said parents complained that many private schools especially at the lower level deliberately refused TCs for fear of losing out on students’ strength.





“Many parents also complained the private schools were forcing them to clear all dues before getting TC,” he pointed out. Ilamaran claimed that since TC was not made mandatory in government schools, admissions were expected to increase.