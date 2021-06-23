No scientific basis to fear 3rd wave, but be alert: HC

Chennai :

But the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also sounded a word of caution on maintaining the facilities created for handling the second wave.





“It is best that the facilities developed on an emergency basis to deal with second surge are not dismantled immediately so that in the event of a third surge in next four to six months, the same may be tackled with adequate facilities in hand,” the bench said.





It also stressed that oxygen supply that was augmented and the ability to produce oxygen should be maintained in excess or close to the peak demand during the second wave. Similarly, the emergency beds arranged should not be removed immediately, the bench stressed.





Noting that the union government has undertaken a massive vaccination drive from June 21 and a record number of people received the shot on the day, the bench said, “It is encouraging that the vaccines have been supplied and the vaccinations drives have resumed.





“It is hoped that the supply of vaccines is increased so that vaccination of the population is completed earlier than even previously envisaged. It is also evident that awareness drives have been undertaken in print and electronic media to ensure that the superstitions and the grandmother’s tales pertaining to side effects of vaccines do not deter people from coming forward and being inoculated,” Chief Justice Banerjee observed.





Regarding the vaccination process in Tamil Nadu, the bench noted the drive to inoculate tribal population and tea garden workers along with other frontline workers.





Explaining that the endeavour of the suo motu proceeding was to monitor several aspects during the peak of the second surge, the bench led by the Chief Justice said the proceedings have provided a platform for the Union and the State government to at least come together and obtain drugs, oxygen and other essentials.





“It is not the intention of the court to take over the administration; the exercise was only meant to be supervisory at a time when the pandemic raged at an alarming level,” Chief Justice Banerjee observed while closing the suo motu plea.