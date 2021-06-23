TN reports 6,895 new cases, 194 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded 870 new cases, 741 in Erode and 410 in Chennai. As many as 434 cases were reported in Tirupur and 485 in Salem on Tuesday.





The number of deaths saw a slight increase at 194, including 41 without any comorbidities. The death toll in the State stands at 31,580.





As many as 13,156 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,48,353. The active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,866 with the highest of 8,873 in Coimbatore, followed by 5,942 cases in Erode.





A total of 1,60,990 more people were tested for COVID in the past 24 hours. On Monday, 4,888 ICU beds were available in the State and 37,178 oxygen beds were vacant. A total of 2,49,701 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State, including 1,49,271 people in the age group of 18-44. So far, 1,26,49,762 people have been vaccinated in the State.







