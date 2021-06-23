HC impleads ex-Agri Director in subsidy fund misuse case

Madurai :

A public interest litigation petition filed by M Abdulla, president, Integrated Manapparai taluk, Manavari and Iravai Pasanatharkal Farmers Association, Tiruchy district, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi.





The petitioner claimed that from 2013 onwards, the retired former Director of Agriculture and current Director of Agriculture had misappropriated over Rs 1,000 crore through fake documents of subsidy schemes that were provided to farmers through various schemes of Centre and state. Hence, the association has lodged a complaint with DVAC, Chennai, for initiating action against IAS officer Dakshinamoorthy..