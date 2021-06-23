Palladam police exhume remains of baby girl, post-mortem done

Coimbatore :

After exhumation, a post-mortem was carried out by a team of doctors from Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in the presence of officials from the revenue department.





Police said Mumtaz alias Dhanalakshmi, 35, wife of Shanmugam, 40, a lorry driver from JKJ Colony on Manikkapuram Road in Palladam had delivered the girl baby at Palladam Government Hospital on June 12. She suffered severe blood loss and was referred to Tirupur GH. However, Mumtaz escaped from the hospital by stuffing the infant in a bag to avoid getting caught.





Thereafter, the staff of Primary Health Centre in Palladam tracked the couple and were shocked to know that the infant had died mysteriously.





Based on a complaint by the VAO Muthulakshmi, the Palladam police registered a case against the couple under various sections of the IPC. The officials post-mortem report for next action.