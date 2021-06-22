Suo motu plea relating Covid-19 second wave closed, no scientific basis to fear third wave

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, along with noting that there were some reports in such regard, sounded a word of caution on maintaining the facilities created for handling the second wave.





“It is best that the facilities developed on an emergency basis to deal with second surge are not dismantled immediately so that in the event there is a third surge in next four to six months, the same may be tackled with adequate facilities in hand,” the bench said.





It also stressed that supplies of oxygen, which has been augmented all around and the ability to produce oxygen, should be maintained in excess or close to what may have been the peak demand during the second surge. Similarly, the emergency beds arranged should not be undone immediately,” the bench reiterated.





Further, noting that the union govt has undertaken a massive drive from June 21 and a record number were vaccinated on that day itself, the bench said “It is encouraging that the vaccines have been supplied and the vaccinations drives have been resumed.”





“It is hoped that the supply of vaccines is increased so that vaccination of the population is completed earlier than even previously envisaged. It is also evident that awareness drives have been undertaken in print and e-media to ensure that the superstitions and the grandmother’s tales pertaining to side effects of vaccines deter people from coming forward and being inoculated,” Chief Justice Banerjee observed.





Regarding the vaccination process in TN, the bench also recorded ``There also appears to be a drive in the State to inoculate the tribals and tea garden workers along with other front-line workers.”





However, the bench led by the Chief Justice on explaining that the endeavour of the suo motu proceeding was to monitor several aspects during the peak of the second surge, said “The suo motu proceedings appear to have provided a platform for the Union and the State govt to at least come together and obtain drugs, oxygen and other essentials,”





“It is not the intention of the court to take over the administration, the exercise was only meant to be supervisory at a time when the pandemic raged at an alarming level,” Chief Justice Banerjee observed while closing the suop motu plea.