Expert panel report on calculating TN Class XII marks likely this week

Chennai :

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already announced the marks assessment for its Class XII students, the state panel comprising educationists have also taken suggestions through email from the stakeholders with regard to calculating marks for plus-two students.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that though the expert committee's recommendations likely to be similar to that of the CBSE assessment on Class XII marks, there would be slight changes in the weightage percentage given to Class X and Class XI marks. "The panel's recommendations of calculating marks to plus-two students here would be accepted by all", he claimed.





"Since most of the institutions especially government and government-aided schools could not conduct any test of revision exams for its Class XII students either physically (when the school was opened for about two and half months) or online", he said adding "therefore, unlike CBSE assessment, more weightage will be given to student's performance in Class X and Class XI".





However, the official said that since practical exams were conducted for Class XII students belonging to the Science stream, the official said "for Commerce and Vocational group students, more weightage will be given to internal assessment, which was derived in Class XII".





He said once the government had announced the assessment of Class XII marks officially, a separate portal will be developed by authorities in the IT department to facilitate the schools accordingly to upload the marks of Class X and Class XI marks besides entering the assessment and practical marks secured by the students in Class XII.





"The system would compute the marks according to the percentage/weightage given in the previous year's exams from the data provided by the school, which would be verified", he said adding "after the calculation and verification, the directorate of government examination will display tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks so that students could see it".





The official also said that in addition, mark sheets will also be printed as soon as possible according to the calculation and would be distributed to the students as soon as possible. EoM