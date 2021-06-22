Lankan gangsters beat up inmate at Trichy camp over money dealing in island nation

Thiruchirapalli :

Fonseka was living in Chennai with fake passport before police arrested him and the his gang is believed to have close links with Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), the rebel ethnic group once involved in armed struggle in Lanka.





Based on the complaint lodged at the KK Nagar police station in Trichy by Mohammed Ribas, 27, police has cited six accused including Fonseka and Vikrama Singam, 63, a resident of Valsaravakkam, Chennai.





Of the six accused four are former residents of Chennai while the other two others have Lankan addresses.





Other accused are Danuka Roshan , 31, a resdient of Jafna, Sri Lanka, Joseph Lourde Frank Fernado, 40, from Choolaimedu, Chennai, David Rajan, 40 of Alwarthirunagar, Chennai and Sasikaran, 36, of Kilinochi, Sri Lanka.





According to the police Vikkrama Singam alias Singam gave an amount Rs.7 lakhs to one Ramesh in Sri Lanka, who is a now lodged in a prison at Colombo for the 8 month. Ramesh is a friend of complainant Mohamed Ribbas. In this connection Mohamed Ribas had reportedly gave an assurance to Vikkrama Singam about getting back the amount.





Vikkrama Singam asked the amount from Mohamed Ribas, which led to a wordy quarrel.





And it resulted in all the accused ganging up together and assaulting Mohamed Ribas. An injured Mohamed Ribas has been admitted to GH.





After registering a case under six IPC sections inclduing for for rioting with arms and criminal intimidation police are carrying out further probe.