CM assures resolution against CAA, farm laws in budget session

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday assured that resolutions would be passed against the three farm laws and CAA during the ensuing session of the State Assembly.





Responding to the request of his party MLA Tamizharasi, who sought an Assembly resolution against the farm laws while participating in the debate on Governor’s address, chief minister M K Stalin informed the State Assembly that the government would definitely enact resolutions against the three farm laws and CAA. Remarking that it would be against the tradition of the House to enact such a resolution during the debate on the Governor’s address, the CM said that separate resolutions would be passed against the farm laws and CAA during the ensuing budget session of the House. The chief minister also said the CAA has infused fear among the minorities. Principal opposition party AIADMK had on Monday slammed the government for the CAA and many poll promises of the ruling DMK not finding mention in the Governor’s address.





Cement price will be reduced further; Minister Thangam





State industries minister Thangam Thennarasu has informed the State Assembly that the price of cement and steel was reduced after the government’s intervention and it would be reduced further.





Intervening during the debate on the governor’s address, Thangam Thennarasu said that it would not be fair to say that cement price has risen only after this government was formed. Reasoning that the price of Cement was gradually rising since the AIADMK regime, the industries minister clarified that the price of a bag of cement rose to Rs 470 per bag in March during the AIADMK regime and it has increased to Rs 490 per bag now. Reiterating that the chief minister had categorically told them to keep a tab on construction raw material price so that it does not cause any burden to the lay persons constructing house in rural Tamil Nadu, Thennarasu said the cement manufacturers have reduced the price to Rs 460 after June 14 talks with the government. He also added that the manufacturers have agreed to reduce it further after the CM sought further price reduction. Claiming that the price of steel has also been reduced after government intervention, the minister said the government would make sure that the price of construction raw materials is reduced.