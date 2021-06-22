Assembly Announcements: Flood management panel for Chennai, satellite townships to decongest cities

Chennai :

In his address to the State Assembly on Monday, Governor Purohit pointed out that the civic body was expanded to Greater Chennai Corporation by including 42 adjacent local bodies. “There are still gaps in the basic infrastructure in these added areas, which will be addressed. Singara Chennai 2.0 programme will be launched to provide modern, world-class infrastructure and services in Greater Chennai Corporation,” he said.





Steps were taken to create Singara Chennai when Chief Minister MK Stalin was the city Mayor, he pointed out, adding that soon after the new government took charge, the civic body started conducting meetings to discuss the projects to be taken up. Singara Chennai 2.0 would address the eight aspects of the city like health and sanitation, mobility and transport among others, Purohit said.





Also, the city would have Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee comprising experts from the fields of environment, urban planning, disaster management. The committee would devise flood control methods and design storm water drains to reduce the impact of floods, he added.





Governor also announced that satellite towns would be developed in suburban areas with modern amenities to decongest large cities in Tamil Nadu. Regional plans would be prepared to cover the entire State. The preparation of Third Master Plan for Chennai in consultation with all stakeholders would be completed well before 2026, he added.





“A new model for enhanced urban governance capability, citizen-focused service delivery in key areas including mobility and water supply and to enhance the resilience of cities will be established,” said the Governor.





Finances of power utilities to be looked into





Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday announced that the State government would conduct a detailed strategic study of the finances and governance structure of Tangedco and Tantransco that are reeling under severe financial crisis.





In his address to the State Assembly, Purohit said Tangedco and Tantransco were facing severe financial crisis due to mismanagement in recent years. “A detailed strategic study of the





finances and governance structure of Tangedco and Tantransco will be carried out,”he said.





Also, new power generation capacity would be added through the speedy execution of long-pending power projects and by promoting renewable energy, including re-energisation of old and inefficient windmills, the Governor announced.





Apart from generation capacity addition, the government would focus on putting renewed emphasis on conservation of energy and reduction of distribution losses by using modern technology and micro-grids.





Amid complaints of frequent power cuts, the government reiterated that ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all categories of electricity consumers in the State was its foremost objective.





MRTS feasibility study soon for Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Nellai





The State government would carry out feasibility studies for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem and Tirunelveli, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said.





In his customary address in the State legislative assembly, Purohit said the government would ensure speedy completion of the metro rail project phase II. “We urge the government of India to accord early approval for equity participation on an equal sharing basis as was done for phase I,” he said.





The Governor said necessary steps will be taken to expedite the Maduravoyal to Chennai Port elevated road project which was needlessly stalled. The elevated road project was initiated by the DMK regime in 2006-11 but the works were suspended after the AIADMK government alleged that the construction of pile caps on the Cooum would obstruct the free flow of water. After the demise of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the then AIADMK government in December 2016 relented to the union government and agreed to the revival of the project. However, the project yet to take off with the union minister of road transport and highways suggested two-level elevated road with one section exclusively earmarked for the port traffic.





Purohit lauded the launch of free travel for women, persons with disabilities and transgenders in all ordinary town buses as a historic step that will promote greater participation of women in economic activity and increase the modal share of public transportation. “This government is also fully committed to modernise and ensure the efficient functioning of the bus transport system in the state,” he said.





‘Students of Tamil medium schools to get priority in govt jobs’





Native Tamils, especially those that have studied in Tamil medium and government schools, would be given priority in government job recruitment, the State government announced on Monday.





In his address to the State Assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the requisite changes to undo past orders that are contrary to this would be undertaken at the earliest. “This government will ensure that native Tamils, especially those that have studied in Tamil medium and government schools, are given priority in recruitment for government posts,” he said.





He said the State government would also urge the Union government to ensure that people from Tamil Nadu were given priority in appointments in central government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) jobs in the State.





Consistent efforts would be made to make education for children universal and inclusive, the governor, and added: “Utmost priority will be given in providing quality education for all children studying in government schools.





“This government will make all-out efforts to ensure Tamil Nadu reaches the top rank in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) brought out by the Ministry of Education, by focusing on the domain of learning outcomes and quality, where the State’s ranking came down in 2019-20,” he said.





The Governor said a mission mode project that would ensure continuity of education delivery would be implemented. “ICT will be leveraged, and refresher courses will be delivered to children in order to make up for learning losses during the pandemic period,” he added.





The government would continue to urge the Union government to declare Tamil as one of the official languages of India and use it a co-official language in all central government offices, including nationalised banks, situated in the State, “To enable this, if necessary Article 343 of the Constitution should be suitably amended,” he added.