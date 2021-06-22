7,427 new cases, 189 deaths logged in TN

Chennai :

The number of cases declined in all districts, including Coimbatore and Erode that reported 891 cases and 795 cases respectively. Among other districts, only Salem recorded more than 500 cases.





Active cases in the State are at 61,329 and 15,281 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,37,209. Active cases have declined below 10,000 in all districts. Coimbatore records the highest at 9,566, followed by 7,070 in Erode. A total of 1,65,829 people were tested in the past 24 hours.





As many as 189 more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, including 38 with no comorbidities. The total number of deaths stands at 31,386, with the highest in Chennai (8,071).







