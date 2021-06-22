DMK allies hail Guv’s speech, economic advisory council

Chennai :

Stating that the Governor’s address should be construed as a policy document of Tamil Nadu government, state Congress president KS Alagiri said the speech clearly says on what kind of development path the government led by Stalin would travel on and he was duty bound to welcome the speech.





Remarking that the speech lends confidence that the state would march towards a bright future, Alagiri said the suggestions of Economic Advisory Council comprising welfare economist Jean Dreze, Nobel laureate Esther Duflow, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and former chief economic advisor of the Union government Arvind Subramaniam would be of great help for the state’s development.





Reasoning that the government has the duty to overcome the Rs 5 lakh crore debt left by the previous AIADMK regime and simultaneously execute welfare schemes, the TNCC chief said the Governor’s address categorically states the revenue would be increased and projects implemented in the state. He also welcomed the mention in the speech that legal remedy would be found based on justice AK Rajan committee recommendation to scrap NEET.





VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan told reporters outside the Assembly that the Governor’s address, mainly the proposal to have an exclusive agriculture budget and economic advisory council, would inspire confidence across the country. The speech clearly demonstrates that the government would be all inclusive and the VCK would fully back the DMK regime, especially in opposing issues like CAA and the new education policy.