Pitching for direct sowing in Nagai, Collector says chances of kuruvai bright

Thiruchirapalli :

Convening a meeting with the agricultural department officials, Collector Arun Thamburaj said, the desilt works are undertaken on a fast-track mode which would be over in a few days and the water would possibly reach tail-end region in a couple days to enable farmers to take up kuruvai cultivation. There is adequate stock of short term paddy seeds like ADT 36, ADT, 37, 43, 45 and TPS 5, ASD 16 and CO 51 with the district agriculture extension centres and they are being distributed to the farmers. “The farmers can get seeds with 50 per cent subsidy and they are advised to get the seeds and commence kuruvai cultivation,” the Collector added.





On fertilizers availability and pricing he said, “We have instructed the retail shop owners to sell a bag of DAP at Rs 1,200 and those who are selling beyond the price would be seriously dealt with.”





The Collector assured to organise kuruvai cultivation camps in all the villages where adequate area of land is available and the farmers are urged to commence the works through direct sowing. Joint Director (Agri) Panneer Selvam and PWD officials took part in the meeting.