Unable to get SSI’s car, estranged wife burns it down in T’malai

Tiruvannamalai :

SSI Sundar (56) was living in Mathalakula Street in a two-storey building. On Sunday, flames were seen emanating from a car and two motorbikes parked inside the house.





The shocked inmates on all floors rushed out and called the local fire unit for help. Suspecting foul play, Sundar complained to the Tiruvannamalai East Police who registered a case.





While probing the CCTV footages, police saw a woman sneaking into the compound, throwing petrol on the vehicles and setting them afire with a matchstick from outside. Investigation revealed that the culprit was Sumathi (46) the estranged second wife of Sundar, who was living separately nearby.





Sumathi, who was living alone after being estranged from her husband, had developed a relationship with Sundar. They soon married and both lived with Sundar in Mathalakula Street. But differences cropped up between the couple for more than a year ago which resulted in Sumathi being sent to live separately for which Sundar had built a house for her. He had also given her jewels, but refused to give his car when she asked for it.





Enraged on not getting the car Sumathi set fire to it and the two wheelers parked in the house. She was arrested and further investigations are on.