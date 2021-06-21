Three Madurai youth provide succour to stray, abandoned dogs

Madurai :

R Rajesh, along with S Naveeth and T Charuhasan dedicate their time caring about dogs in need of forever homes. Fostering the abandoned dogs helped them to develop a sense of community and friendship since their school days.





As of now, a total of 78 homeless dogs have been housed in for care at the rescue shelter being functional as ‘Safe Home Foundation’ in a calm and serene atmosphere near Kochadai in Madurai.





Apart from providing food and shelter, lifesaving veterinary care, rehabilitation is being offered to several injured dogs that are considered weak, discarded on roads or even thrown in garbage. Among these, nearly 30 dogs are with minor, serious injuries, paralysed and malnourished in the shelter, Rajesh told DT Next on Sunday.





Pathetically, many a times, puppies and vehicle hit dogs were found disposed near the shelter, he said. A contingent of veterinary doctors voluntarily helps the shelter to treat injured dogs and help them recover before putting up for adoption. Some of the injured dogs were disabled too.





Naveeth said the ongoing care has finalised 20 dogs as ready for adoption. Actually, females are considered better guard dogs and hence they motivate pet lovers to adopt female dogs, such ones were sterilised free of cost before putting them for adoption.





Many women came forward to adopt puppies and gift it to their near and dear ones. More importantly, he said a series of awareness programmes were organised at PTA meetings earlier when schools were functional, educating them to feed the stray dogs and not to be cruel to such animals.





He also added that plans are afoot to operate the re-homing centre round the clock since rescue calls had been attended even during late night.





As for Charuhasan, focus is much on promoting dogs available for adoption. He said his friends have been highlighting the concept of ‘adopt but don’t shop’ through social media. Further, he said post-operative care of dogs is more important in this re-homing centre, which has 12 spacious cages and six rooms in place.