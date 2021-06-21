Constable suspended for swindling Rs 4 lakh from thief’s account

Coimbatore :

Police said constable Ranjith attached to Avinashi police station had withdrawn the amount from the account of a thief arrested in connection with a case.





Eight persons, including Anandan from Annur area were arrested by Avinashi crime branch police for stealing iron from a manufacturing unit at Chinnakaanur in Tirupur three months ago. Ranjith, who was working in Sevur police station, threatened and got hold of Anandan’s ATM card and its PIN number.





“When Anandan came out of the prison recently, he was shocked to find Rs 4 lakh missing from his bank account. Therefore, he raised an issue with the State Human Rights Commission and also lodged a complaint with senior police officials. After inquiries, it was established that Ranjith had siphoned off Rs 4 lakhs from his account,” police said.





Following this, Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai issued an order placing the cop under suspension.





In a similar incident, four cops have been shunted to the armed reserve in Salem district for taking bribes from a lorry driver. Two days ago, a police team involving Omalur traffic inspector Selvamani, an SSI and two constables were involved in a vehicle check near Kamalapuram airport in civil dress, when they intercepted a lorry.





The cops have demanded a bribe despite the lorry driver being in possession of all documents. When the cleaner in the lorry took a video of the police demanding bribe, they got infuriated and attacked him.





On coming to know of the incident, Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav issued orders to shift the four cops to armed reserve and further inquiries are on.