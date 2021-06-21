Day-old baby stolen from D’puri GH

Coimbatore :

Police said Malini wife of Arul Mani, a carpenter had given birth to the baby through normal delivery on Saturday. The couple hailing from Nachanur village near Pennagaram was married a year ago and she got admitted in the hospital for delivery on Friday. On Sunday morning, Malini had gone to attend nature’s call and on her return, she was shocked to find the baby missing.





Based on information from the medical staff, a police team from Dharmapuri Town police Station led by Superintendent of Police Kalaiselvan visited the hospital and held inquiries. The police have been scrutinising the images recorded in CCTV fixed in the hospital premises to track down the accused and further inquiries are on.





Meanwhile, in the case of the mysterious death of a baby boy born to a couple from Palladam in Tirupur, the authorities are still clueless as to what exactly happened to the infant. Police are yet to file a case as an inquiry is still underway since the woman was under treatment in hospital due to health complications. Dhanalakshmi, wife of Shanmugam, a lorry driver, had left Tirupur GH by stuffing her new born baby boy in a bag on June 12.