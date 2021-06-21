Be prepared for this year’s NEET as exemption may be delayed: Health Minister

Chennai :

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NEET exemption issue and we are trying to get it done before this year’s examination which is scheduled in August. However, the students should continue to prepare as the examination exemption can be at any time,” said the Health Minister.





He said that as per the DMK manifesto, the government is against NEET in Tamil Nadu and is acting towards the exemption of the examination in the state.





“We deny that the state is supporting NEET, but it is better that the students prepare for the examination in case the exemption is delayed. Though we are trying to get NEET exemption, the students should not remain unprepared for the test or they will be at a loss later,” he said at the COVID vaccination camp organised for leprosy patients.





The Health Minister said that 1,26,08,220 doses of vaccines have been received in the state and more than 1,18,24,000 people have been vaccinated so far.





Health Minister Subramanian said that the vaccine hesitancy in Tamil Nadu has come down and more people are coming out to get vaccinated. Of the 42 lakh vaccines expected in June from the Center, 24 lakh of vaccines have been received and 18 lakh are expected to be received before June 31. The allotment for the month of July has been increased to 71 lakh. We are equipped to vaccinate more people in the state even if the allotment is increased to 2 crores in a month,” he added.





He emphasised on the vaccination of elder people and people with comorbidities as the deaths due to COVID-19 includes a large number of people with comorbidities and elderly. With more than 2,300 people being affected with Mucormycosis in the state, the state health department has different types of anti-fungal drugs and medications ready, he noted.