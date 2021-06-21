Rs 5 lakh assistance to fencer Bhavani Devi

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday gave Rs 5 lakh to CA Bhavani Devi, first woman fencer from India to get selected for Olympics.
Chennai: Bhavani Devi, who was selected for Tokyo Olympics, is now practising in Italy and is set to reach Tokyo immediately after the session. The state government which has been helping Bhavani Devi for her game and practice in Italy has donated Rs 5 lakh after the athlete placed a demand to the State government for financial help. Bhavani Devi, an employee of Tangedco, is a specialist in sabre fencing and has won several international events, including winning senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship. She also holds the record of first Indian to have ever won the gold in Commonwealth Fencing Championship. Appreciating her records and to encourage her to perform well in Tokyo Olympics, Stalin presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Bhavani Devi.
