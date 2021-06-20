Ex-Madras HC judge Kanagaraj appointed chairman of AP State Police Complaints Authority

Chennai :

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government modified its own rules, framed in October last year, to rehabilitate Justice Kanagaraj in the new post. According to the Andhra Pradesh State-Level Police Complaints Authority (Administration and Procedure) Rules, 2020, only those below the age of 65 years are eligible for appointment as the Authority Chairman. Justice Kanagaraj is 20 years past that age and hence the government had to relaxthe Rule 4 (a) to enable his appointment. Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued an order on the retired judges appointment and said three other members of the Authority would be appointed subsequently.





The AP State Police Complaints Authority is mandated to look into complaints against officers of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and above. It shall take into cognizance allegations of serious misconduct by the police personnel, which would include incidents involving death, grievous hurt or rape in police custody. The Police Complaints Authority has been set up in accordance with the judgement of the Supreme Court in a civil writ petition on September 22, 2006.





Justice Kanagaraj was appointed as the State Election Commissioner in April 2020. The AP High Court in May last year struck down his appointment and subsequently the Supreme Court too upheld it. Now, the Jagan regime brought him back and assigned him a new role.