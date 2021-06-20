Virus toll crosses 31K in TN

Chennai :

The active cases in the State have dropped to 78,780 with Coimbatore recording the highest with 11,191 and Erode 8,928 active cases. On Saturday, Coimbatore recorded 1,014 new cases of COVID-19, while 933 cases were reported in Erode.





A total of 180 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 45 without any comorbidities. The death toll in the State stands at 31,015, with the highest of 8,032 being reported from Chennai.





On Saturday, 31 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Chennai, while 17 deaths due to the same were reported in Coimbatore.





As many as 18,232 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 23,04,885







