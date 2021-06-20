60-yr-old man killed during ATM robbery attempt, gang arrested

Thiruchirapalli :

The SBI ATM kiosk on Koodoor main road, Thiruthuraipoondi, is owned by one Mythili and would down shutters after 6 pm daily. On Friday night, a gang of four who reportedly came on two bikes, entered the centre and started breaking the kiosk. Upon hearing the strange noise, the neighbours came out and on seeing this, the gang fled from the spot in two directions. Soon, the people passed on the information to the Taluk Police who came to the spot immediately.





Two of the four, who were rushing towards Tiruvarur were stopped by the police, but the person riding the bike attempted to escape through a narrow path. The one caught was identified as M Madan (19) while the other escaped in the cover of darkness. The cops, meanwhile, continued searching for the other person.





While the police were interrogating Madan, two of the accused who escaped towards Thiruthuraipoondi returned to the spot and the people gathered there attempted to stop them. But the pillion rider who held a long screw driver stabbed Tamilarasan (60), who was part of the crowd and also Mythili’s father. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Subsequently, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. While the police tried to secure the duo, they again escaped from the spot.





After questioning Madan, police identified the other three accused as K Pradap (19) from Vadapathimangalam, A Akash (20) from Oottiyani and P Vijay (19), all hailing from the same place and college dropouts.





Later, a special team was formed led by the DSP Dinesh Kumar and the team arrested all the three. Sources said the three attempted to escape and hence were injured. They have been admitted to the medical college. The police also seized the gas cutter machine and other equipment from the ATM centre.