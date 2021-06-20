State govt must safeguard TN’s interests: AIADMK

Chennai :

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK Co-coordinator K Palaniswami slammed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for saying his state will go ahead with the project after obtaining necessary clearance from the Centre. “The unilateral announcement of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to go ahead with the construction of Mekedatu dam, especially when a contempt of court case is pending in the Supreme Court, is highly condemnable,” he said in a statement.





On Friday, Yediyurappa tweeted “the Mekedatu project, which is significant for the state of Karnataka, is aimed at drinking water supply.”





“The NGT (National Green Tribunal), which was hearing a petition seeking a stay on the project, dismissed it and endorsed Karnataka’s argument. The project will be started as soon as possible after getting all the clearances,” he said.





Palaniswami further said the Tamil Nadu government should pay close attention to the developments in the neighbouring state and strive to get the Cauvery water due for the state.





“Tamil Nadu government should not allow Karnataka’s attempt a wee bit and take steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu farmers’ livelihood,” he added.





During his tenure as chief minister he had ensured the state’s rights on the issue by prevailing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the construction of the dam and said the delta districts in Tamil Nadu would become a desert if the dam was built.