TN farmers criticise K’taka CM’s ‘adamancy’ to build dam

Police pour water on an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa that was set on fire

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers led by PR Pandian, Coordinator, All Farmers Associations who gathered Adapparu near Kottoor raised slogans against the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who had announced to commence the construction of a dam across Mekedatu.





Pandian said the dam construction across Mekedatu would prevent water to Tamil Nadu which depends on Cauvery for its cultivation in around 12 districts.





He said, even after the apex court directed to drop the project, the Karnataka government which had already allocated funds for the project has decided to start construction.





They urged the centre to instruct the Karnataka state to drop the plan.





Meanwhile, in order to condemn the Karnataka government’s decision, a group of farmers carried the effigy of the Chief Minister Yediyurappa and burnt it. On seeing this, the police prevented the farmers from firing the effigy.





Later, the farmers urged the Tamil Nadu government to organise a special meeting to discuss the issue and insist the centre to instruct Karnataka to stop the project.