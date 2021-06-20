Mekedatu: Delta ryots urge Stalin for all-party meet

Thiruchirapalli :

According to P Ayyakannu, the State president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, Karnataka state had cultivated paddy in an area of 5.90 lakh acre till 1974 but presently, they have been cultivating over 30 lakh acre of paddy. On the contrary, the Tamil Nadu state cultivated over 30 lakh acre till 1974 but presently cultivating just 16 lakh acre with the help of water from the Cauvery.





He warned that the new dam at Mekedatu would deny water to Tamil Nadu and the 16 lakh acre cultivation would certainly shrink to less than one acre land.





“It is time the Prime Minister asked the Karnataka government to drop the Mekedatu project for the welfare of the farmers. If the Centre fails to instruct, the Tamil Nadu farmers would assemble in Delhi and stage a suicidal protest,” Ayyakannu said.





Meanwhile, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary Cauvery Farmers Protection Association urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to organise an all party meeting with farmers’ presence to discuss the next course of action against the Mekedatu dam issue.





Vimalnathan pointed out that the past Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami organised one such meeting in which the delta farmers were invited. “Similarly, we urge the Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite the Cauvery Delta farmers so that we could put forth our demands. We too have some plans and they can be shared if a meeting has been arranged,” Vimalnathan added.