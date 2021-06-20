DMK should abolish NEET as promised in poll manifesto: OPS

Chennai :

DMK government is confusing the students over the NEET issue and the former chief minister reiterated that NEET was brought by the Congress-DMK government through gazette notification on December 27, 2010.





Reacting to Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s observation that NEET would be held this year, AIADMK leader alleged that the DMK was now acting opposite to what it campaigned and promised during the elections. The DMK leader Stalin promised abolition of NEET but now the state is organising the NEET coaching classes, OPS said. The AIADMK government brought the 7.5 per cent law providing reservation for NEET-qualified students at government schools for admission to medical courses. Through this initiative, the state increased the medical admission of government school students which was in single-digit during 2019 to 400 in 2020.





But the DMK is playing politics over the NEET issue again and again. The DMK which was in alliance with the Congress government failed to politically settle the NEET and then they went to the court to sort out the issue. This should have been dealt with at the legislative level and now crying foul is mere politics, OPS stated.





The statement also recalled that in 2019-20, the number of government school students joining the MBBS was six.