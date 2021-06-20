Public transport with 50 pc occupancy likely in low-COVID districts

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday held discussion with medical experts and officials in this connection at the state secretariat Government sources revealed that there is likelyhood of resumption of town and moffusil transport with 50 per cent occupancy in Chennai among nearly 30 districts. These districts could also be allowed to open larger shops without air conditioning facilities. Cinema and serial shooting could also be permitted.





Sources added that based on the views of the experts, the government would likely announce a few additional relaxations for the 11 districts where relaxation was delayed owing to relatively high COVID caseload a week ago. The daily cases has gradually declined in the 11 districts like Coimbatore and Erode. A government source privy to the discussion disclosed that at least a couple of the 11 districts have seen encouraging fall in the COVID case load.