Tension in Pondy BJP office as MLA John Kumar’s supporters stage protest

Puducherry :

It is learnt that the BJP gave the names of A Namassivayam and John Kumar for two Minister posts and later informed Chief Minister N Rangaswamy not to proceed with the list.





Following this, three BJP MLAs including John Kumar and his son Richards are camping in New Delhi to press the party high command to give the Minister post to John Kumar.





Hearing the news, about a hundred of John Kumar’s supporters thronged the BJP headquarters and staged a dharna.





They tore the banners there and sat in a dharna raising slogans that John Kumar be given a ministerial berth. Later, John Kumar talked to their leader over phone from New Delhi, following which they called off the dharna and left.