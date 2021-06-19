All govt staff will be vaccinated by month-end: Lt Governor

Puducherry :

The territorial government has issued circulars in this regard.





She said there was good coverage of the vaccination drive and the extension of the special vaccination festival till June 21 was an indication.





During the last three days of the festival, as many as 44,000 people have got the jabs, said the Lieutenant Governor.





On the fear over the third wave of COVID-19, she said the territorial government is battle-ready, and the infrastructure in hospitals is ramped up.