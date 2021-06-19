More curbs to be eased in 27 dists, buses set to be allowed

Chennai :

With the lockdown scheduled to end on June 21, Chief Minister MK Stalin will hold a meeting with medical experts on Saturday before announcing further extension and more relaxations, including resumption of bus services in select districts, sources said.





The present phase of one-week lockdowns will end of Monday. In the previous phases, the State had announced more relaxations in 27 districts with lesser cases and full lockdown in 11 districts with high cases.





Sources said that the division of districts will continue and the State will provide more relaxations in the 27 districts. “The government is likely to extend timings for shops, businesses and offices in the 27 districts and is also planning on operating buses for intra-district travel to enable employees reach office. Meeting halls and other places for educational and cultural purposes may also be opened,” an official said.





However, for the 11 districts, the State may ease curbs slightly. An official attached to the Revenue Department said that excess relaxations at a time when number of positive cases are reducing will not be a good step and the government will provide only minimum relaxations.





“Though the number of cases has fallen below the 9,000 mark, officials are still cautious in providing relaxations and in the 11 districts with more cases, we cannot expect more relaxations,” said the official.