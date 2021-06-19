Sasi’s gaffe of talking to AMMK cadre amuses AIADMK unit

Chennai :

Recently, Sasikala spoke to “Appu Pal” Balaji who is at present the Vellore district treasurer of the AMMK, a day after she talked to former AIADMK district secretary LKMB Vasu, who was subsequently removed from the primary membership of the AIADMK.





While all AIADMK district units have been passing resolutions against Sasikala’s present moves, the Vellore unit was amused and erupted in laughter after learning that she spoke to Balaji thinking him to a disgruntled Opposition party cadre. Adding to the goof up was the fact that Balaji before joining the AMMK was with the DMK.





Even after the crossover, Balaji was not comfortable and a testimony to this was that he got himself admitted to a hospital citing health issues to avoid contesting in the elections though the AMMK announced his candidature for the Vellore constituency in the Assembly elections. Sources said that the AMMK IT wing is in charge of the “phone talk sessions” has been zeroing in on disgruntled AIADMK men, who had at some time evinced interest to talk to Sasikala.