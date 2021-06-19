Minister warns schools charging high fees

Thiruchirapalli :

The Minister, who inspected the ongoing Class 11 admission in a few schools in Tiruchy verified whether the government norms have been strictly followed in the schools. He also inquired about the fee structure maintained by the schools.





Subsequently, he asked the headmasters of the schools about the student strength and what steps are initiated to increase the number of students and prevention of dropouts from the schools.





Later, the Minister inspected the infrastructure of the schools in Tiruchy. He also asked the headmasters to ensure proper drinking water and toilet facilities.





He asked the teachers and non-teaching staff to undergo vaccination for COVID-19 soon.





While speaking among the school administrations, he warned of strict action against those who collect fees more than that of the government’s fee structure.