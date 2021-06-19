5 government school students from Pudukkottai district selected for national scholarship

Five students from Pudukkottai Government HSS were selected for scholarship programme under National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) which would help them avail an incentive of Rs 1,000 per month from their Classes 9 to 12.
Thiruchirapalli:
The NMMS eligibility exams are conducted annually for the Centre funded scholarships for Class 8 students. The examination is conducted in two sections- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and successful students will be granted a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12. The, five students from Arayapatti Government Higher Secondary School - S Nithya, R Kavipriya, P Sarathi, V Pavithra and C Shivani, were selected for the scholarship. On Friday, the girls were called to the school and were feliciatated by DEO K Diravida Selvam. The DEO also lauded the teachers.
PTA president SR Vadivel, Headmaster P Pandian, Panchayat president Durai Malarvizhi and others felicitated the students.
