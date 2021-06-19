5 government school students from Pudukkottai district selected for national scholarship

The five students who were felicitated in Pudukkottai on Friday

Thiruchirapalli :

The NMMS eligibility exams are conducted annually for the Centre funded scholarships for Class 8 students. The examination is conducted in two sections- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and successful students will be granted a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12. The, five students from Arayapatti Government Higher Secondary School - S Nithya, R Kavipriya, P Sarathi, V Pavithra and C Shivani, were selected for the scholarship. On Friday, the girls were called to the school and were feliciatated by DEO K Diravida Selvam. The DEO also lauded the teachers.





PTA president SR Vadivel, Headmaster P Pandian, Panchayat president Durai Malarvizhi and others felicitated the students.