After stopping ryots’ attempt, Minister launches canal desilting in Kasam

Chennai :

As there was no action by the officials even after repeated petitions, farmers of the area tried to clear 200 metres of the canal with an earthmover to enable water from the Ponnai river to reach their lands.





The Minister told former Thangal village panchayat president TC Padmanaban that the work would be carried out on a war footing to clear all the 3 km of the canal from the Ponnai river to 600 acres in Thangal village where paddy, cane and groundnut have been cultivated.





Padmanaban told DT Next that the Minister had informed that the work would be completed soon and that the department concerned – whether PWD or water resources – would be dovetailed into it later. “The immediate issue was to save standing crops with water from the Ponnai river,” he said quoting the Minister.