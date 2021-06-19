Sat, Jun 19, 2021

Speaker invites Governor to address first session of new Assembly

Speaker M Appavu on Friday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and invited him to deliver the customary address on the maiden day of the new government’s Assembly session, which is scheduled to commence on June 21.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu inviting Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Friday
The Speaker, addressing reporters, said that the Governor had accepted to address the first House session of the new government. 

When asked about the steps taken by the state government to broadcast the Assembly proceedings live, Speaker Appavu replied that the state government was making necessary arrangements to telecast the proceedings and it would happen soon. 

It is a customary practice to begin the first session of any newly formed government and first session of every year with the Governor’s address. The number of days of Assembly sessions would be decided based on the decision taken in the business advisory meeting.

