Speaker invites Governor to address first session of new Assembly

Chennai :

The Speaker, addressing reporters, said that the Governor had accepted to address the first House session of the new government.





When asked about the steps taken by the state government to broadcast the Assembly proceedings live, Speaker Appavu replied that the state government was making necessary arrangements to telecast the proceedings and it would happen soon.





It is a customary practice to begin the first session of any newly formed government and first session of every year with the Governor’s address. The number of days of Assembly sessions would be decided based on the decision taken in the business advisory meeting.