Chennai Cyber sleuths arrest PUBG player turned YouTuber Madan

Chennai :

Cyber sleuths from Chennai city Central crime branch on Friday arrested Madan OP, a PUBG player turned YouTuber, for his alleged obscene comments against women during live streaming of his games on social media platform, based on two complaints.





He was picked up from Dharmapuri, police said.





The police had arrested his wife Kruthika on Wednesday from Salem.









CCB had registered a case earlier this week under IT Act 67, 67a, IPC sections 294 b (use of obscene language in public place, 509 (intend to insult modesty of women) and the indecent representation of women (prohibition) act and had been hunting Madan, who had been dodging investigators by camouflaging his IP address by using virtual private network.





Madan OP, who has nearly 8 lakh subscribers for his YouTube channel, has been avoiding online presence since Monday.





Madhan and his wife are engineering graduates. Native of Salem, Madan is a full-time YouTuber and had been posting his PUBG videos on his channel called 'Toxic Madan 18+'.



