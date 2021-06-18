Baby who lost mother to COVID in Dubai reunites with father in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

Owing to their economically weaker background, Bharathi (38), wife of Velevan (38) from Sitheri in Kallakurichi district went to Dubai along with their nine-month boy for household work while Velavan stayed back in India looking after their elder son while also doing petty jobs.





However, Bharathi was infected with coronavirus and succumbed to it recently. As per protocol, the Dubai government buried the body there itself. However, the family’s plight was brought to the notice of DMK Dubai Coordinator SS Mohanned Meeran who contacted Stalin and narrated the incident, appealing to him for help in uniting the baby with the father. Thereafter the Chief Minister’s office made arrangements and the baby, 11-months-old now, was flown back to Tiruchy along with Sathish Kumar, a passenger from Tiruvarur.





Sathish handed over the baby to his father Velevan at Tiruchy airport. Velavan who came along with his elder son, received the baby and expressed his gratitude to Stalin, Meeran and Sathish.